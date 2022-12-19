Girl marries teacher in Bihar; releases video statement alleging threat from parents

Bettiah (Bihar): A video statement of a girl, probably newly married went viral on social media in which she tries to legitimise her marriage with her lover avoiding any intervention by her parents. In the video, the girl makes a statement addressing her family members and local administration as she reads a written statement which is not visible in the video. The girl in the video is told to be Anjali Kumari (21), a resident of Masaudhi village under the Sirisia police station area of the district, who has married her tuition teacher named Chandan Kumar (27) against her parent's wish after fleeing from home.

"Initially, she introduce herself as Anjali Kumari (21), daughter of Sunil Kumar Yadav, a resident of Masaudhi village under Sirisia police station of Chanpatia block of Bettiah district. I would like to inform you that I left the home of my own will on December 12, 2022, at around 2 pm. I reached Bettiah and called my lover (now husband) asking him to reach here immediately otherwise I will end my life. He tried to convince me and asked me to go back home, but I disagreed and forced him to reach there, Later, I married him with all my will without any pressure," the girl said in the video.

In the video, she alleged, "My father is threatening to shoot my husband and pouring acid on him and as well as his family members. If anything happened to them I will lodge a complaint against them and drag them to the High Court and Supreme Court." As per the information, Anjali a student of Intermediate used to go to the Brilliant Coaching Centre run by Chandan at Mishrauli Chowk. Chandan running the coaching centre for the last four years after completing his graduation. Anjali used to go there as a student, but the duo fell in love and on December 12 they got married.