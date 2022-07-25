Shajapur : The district administration of Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to a private school and suspended the licence of the driver of its bus, a day after he put the lives of around 50 students at risk by trying to drive the vehicle through a flooded road. The incident had taken place on Saturday in Tilawad Govind village, some 15 kilometres from the district headquarters, an official said.

School gets notice, driver's licence suspended after bus carrying students gets stuck on flooded road

"The school bus broke down in the middle of the gushing waters, which could have posed a danger to the around 50 students travelling in it," he said. Villagers and passersby pushed the bus to safety after two hours of efforts amid cries from the frightened school children, the official added. The district transport officer suspended the licence of bus driver, Bhagirath Singh, for six months, he said.

"The district education officer has issued a show-cause notice to the management of the school asking why its recognition should not be suspended for endangering the lives of children in this manner," said, Shajapur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shaili Kanash.

Also read-13 dead, 2 injured as bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

As we know that roads are water logged and rivers are flowing in full stream. Even its tributaries are also dischraging huge amount of water daily. Amid this a bus carrying 50 students tried to cross the nullah, which were overflowing due to incessant rains. Seeing this inimical situation children started crying and listening their shrill local rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded children from school. (with agency input)