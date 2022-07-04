Shimla: A private bus fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday. 16 people, including some school children, are feared to be dead, a senior official said. Local people reached the spot as soon as they received information about the accident. Around 40 people were on board the bus that was travelling from Shenshar to Sainj.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said that the bus fell into the gorge near Jangla village at around 8.30 am. Rescue operations are ongoing and the injured have been hospitalised. Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that the incident has been reported and a police team has been sent to the spot. More details are awaited.