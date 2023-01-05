Gwalior: Bihar's 'Lalu Prasad Yadav' is among the accused in a case related to the purchase of illegal weapons that have been going on at a court in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. A twist is in order, however, if you believe yourself to be aware of the aforementioned person.

The case, registered by the Madhya Pradesh Police back in 1997, has a total of 22 accused charged for the fraudulent purchase of weapons from three firms in Gwalior dealing with fire arms and selling them in Bihar between 1995 and 1997.

A total of 36 rifles had been recovered from the group of 24, including 16 rifles of .315 bore, 20 double-barrel rifles of 12 bore, more than 20,000 cartridges, 7,500 cartridges of double-barrel rifles, as well as a large number of revolver cartridges.

Among a total of 22 accused, 14 are currently absconding, six are undertrial, and two have passed away. Despite having a prominent namesake, Yadav, one among 14 who were charged in the case but are absconding, is not the ex-Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Supremo.

The attention to detail seems to be missing on part of authorities as well, as the case is being heard at the MP-MLA court. According to a challan presented by the MP police in 1998, the father of the accused is named Kundrika Singh Yadav. The name of the former CM's father, on the other hand, is Kundan Rai.