Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): How well one performs should be the main focus for any athlete, but for Muslim women who want to wear the hijab and take part in athletics, there is always an added challenge. A girl, Nusrat Fatima, along with her team from Ladakh reached Bhopal to take part in Khelo India Youth Games. Nusrat is from Ladakh's Kargil and is a boxer who adorns a head scarf.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Nusrat said, "I am a boxer from Ladakh's Kargil. I have come here with my entire team to take part in Khelo India Youth Games being organised in Madhya Pradesh." Talking about how she gained interest in boxing, Nusrat said, "after the ban on hijab was removed from boxing, many girls in Ladkah started gaining interest in this sport."

There are several sports to play in Ladakh, but earlier I used to do Taekwondo, but I was not very fond of it. When I heard that ban on a hijab during boxing had been lifted, I decided to start boxing. I slowly started liking that sport. Wearing or not wearing a hijab should not be a matter of discussion, but modernizing sports facilities in India must be, Nusrat added.

Nusrat further said, "Lifting the ban on hijab during boxing means several girls like me, who wear a hijab can now participate in the sport". Talking about how she practices in Kargil, Nusrat said, "we practice only during summer. Kargil completely shuts down for two months during winter. It becomes difficult to practice during those days. Every young person's travel bucket list includes Ladakh but for Ladakhi, life is difficult during winter."

My family has always supported me in fulfilling my dream of becoming a boxer. My father is a driver, but he provides me with everything I require to play the sport. I have sportswear and everything required for boxing. He never stops me and always encourages me to move forward in the right direction. He also helps me with my practice, said Nusrat.

Nusrat also said, "Whenever I enter the boxing ring with my headscarf, people ask me if I am a Muslim to which I reply, yes I am a Muslim from Ladakh. It feels great to be in the boxing ring with my hijab on. I am following my passion, but I have not left my religion behind and I am proud of myself. This is just the beginning. I want to go to the Olympics and win a gold medal for India and make my parents and the entire nation proud. Even if I were a boy, I would work hard for my dream and win a gold medal in boxing for my country."