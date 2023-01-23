New Delhi: The Supreme Court has assured to hear the hijab ban case and asked lawyers to mention the matter before the registrar. The SC has said the hijab matter will be heard by a three-judge bench and a date will be given soon. A two-judge bench of the apex court has earlier given a split verdict on various petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court order which upheld ban on hijab in educational institutes.

Now, some lawyers sought urgent hearing on the issue relating to the hijab in educational institutes in Karnataka. Their plea comes against the backdrop of several groups alleging that the ban would deprive the Muslim girls and young women of their basic constitutional right to education in the State of Karnataka.

Several rights groups have expressed concern that some Muslim women have already lost one precious academic year because of the controversy that broke out after the hijab ban.