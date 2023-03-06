Ratlam: Congress leaders, along with Hindu organisations, raised objections and created uproar over the obscene performance by the female participants at the 13th Junior Mr India Body Building Competition organised by Prahlad Patel Organising Committee and Ratlam Body Building Association. Congress leader Paras Saklecha slammed BJP and BJP leader Prahlad Patel for the event.

Saklecha said that the obscene bodybuilding competition was organised in front of the Hanumanji idol and the action shows BJP's mindset towards women as well as Hindu deities. The participants performed in front of a huge number of spectators while the participants wore objectionable costumes. The Hindu Organisations and Congress condemned the event organised by the BJP leader. "Indian culture and women are being insulted by the BJP," Sakleacha said.

In February, amid the ongoing controversy over Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan', a group of people gathered in front of the Superintendent of Police office here on Thursday, to refute the alleged provocative slogans made against Prophet Muhammad by some Bajrang Dal activists earlier in Indore. The group also blocked the road in front of the office of Dewas Superintendent of Police Shiv Dayal Singh.

"The message to gather in front of the Superintendent of Police office was spread on social media platforms. After the word of mouth, hundreds of people gathered at the Superintendent of Police office after the evening prayers and started raising provocative slogans. This protest continued for almost one hour," a police officer said. Later, the crowd was dispersed after the intervention of the police.