Pratapgarh: The State Congress started preparing for the 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign with an eye on the upcoming assembly elections, but a viral video of girls performing an obscene dance at MLA Ramlal Meena's residence has put the grand old party in a spot. The video of the event has gone viral on social media.

The event was organized by Meena and state's Agriculture Marketing Minister Murarilal Meena addressed the gathering at the programme. According to sources, Congress is keen on strengthening its vote base in Rajasthan by reaching out to the the public through the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign. So, an event was organized for party workers at the Pratapgarh MLA's residence at Manawala. At the end of the event, some female dancers did performed obscene dances.

State BJP leaders lashed out at the Congress leadership over the incident. BJP city president Ritesh Somani, chairman and former councillor Prahlad Gurjar, councillor Manish Gurjar, Zilla Parishad Leader of Opposition Hemant Meena, Panchayat Samiti member and district minister Shantilal Meena and many BJP officials targeted the Congress MLA over the incident.

Also read: Civic official suspended over obscene dance programme at fair in MP

BJP leaders alleged that the Congress is trying to trick the public but the reality of the party is coming to the fore slowly. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the viral video.

Earlier last year, a vulgar dance was performed at a Ramlila show in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The video of the incident went viral on social media. Taking serious note of the matter, the police initiated action against more than 10 persons, including the organizers of the event. A video of the obscene dance related to Purana Bazar locality under Bahjoi police station limits in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh also went viral on social media.