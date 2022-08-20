Morena: An alarming situation came to the fore at Morena District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh on Friday night when a doctor changing the bandage of a patient having suffered a head injury discovered a condom wrapper inside the dressing. The patient, identified as a 48-year-old from Dharamgarh village in the district, was referred to the hospital from Porsa Primary Health Centre in the district.

Visuals displayed the wrapper applied as a makeshift bleeding deterrent. The incident was revealed after attending doctors attempted to open the bandage to clean the wound and apply stitches. Subsequently, an inquiry has been launched by the state health department.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Rakesh Sharma has instructed Block Medical Officer, Porsa Dr. Pushpendra Dandotia to carry out a probe and ensure action. Speaking about the incident, Sharma said, "tying a condom wrapper on the woman's head instead of a cotton bandage is a serious matter. An inquiry has been ordered. We will speak to family members of the woman, and legal action will be taken."

It is learnt that the PHC had two full-time dressers, but due to the death of one among them sometime back, the latter is currently responsible for attending to all patients in need.