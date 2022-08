.

Doctors treat patients under flashlights at Unnao PHC Published on: 1 hours ago

Dark images have emerged from a Community Health Centre which is sunk in darkness in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district. The footage is from the emergency department of the PHC in Bangarmau tehsil of the district. Doctors treating patients using flashlights and also administering injections and measuring blood pressure in the dark have come to light through a viral video.