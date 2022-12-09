Kollam: A couple, scheduled to wed each other on Friday, fell into a 120 feet deep granite quarry filled with water while they tried to take a selfie from the top of it. The incident happened at the Kattupuram Ayiravilli quarry pond in Kalluvathukkal of Kerala's Kollam district on Thursday. The bride, Sandra S Kumar, slipped and fell when she tried to click a picture and the groom jumped inside to save her. The couple had climbed on top of the quarry to get a picture and met with an accident. The groom, Vinu Krishnan, a native of Paravoor, saved her life through his quick action. He pulled her out of danger just in time and held onto a piece of rock till the rescuers reached the spot.

A labourer, who saw the accident, informed the locals and the police. Locals then rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. They threw a rope from the top to the quarry and asked them to hold on to it till police and fire force come to the spot. They used a boat to bring both to the shore. Both were injured in the fall and are admitted to a private hospital in Kollam. The wedding has been postponed.