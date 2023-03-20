Thiruvanthapuram: A 49-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram last week when she was returning on her two-wheeler after purchasing medicines. She lodged a complaint at Petta police station immediately but no action has been taken against the accused till now. The incident has yet again brought the efficiency of Kerala police under the scanner.

The woman complained that she was sexually assaulted by some miscreants at Moolavilakam Junction in Vanchiyoor at around 11 pm on March 13. After lodging the complaint, police asked her to come to the police station and record her statement. The woman said she went to the police station with their daughter after getting first-aid and recorded her statement. Later on, she even filed a complaint with the city police commissioner. After which, police collected the CCTV footage of the incident. It was revealed that the woman's eyes and hands were injured. The woman complained that despite getting the evidences, police failed to nab the accused.

Last year, on October 26, at around 5 am, a woman doctor was assaulted in the Trivandrum museum premises and the police could not arrest the accused immediately. The delay in arresting the accused sparked off a huge controversy. Police finally managed to arrest the accused after some days. Santosh, a native of Trivandrum, who is the driver of Water Resources Minister Roshi Augustin's private secretary, was arrested in this connection. It was revealed that he committed the crime by misusing a government vehicle. Later on, police also found that the accused was also a suspect in a case of trespassing at a house in Kuravankonam. In the context of constant violence against women in the Kerala capital, allegations are being raised that there are serious lapses on the part of the police.