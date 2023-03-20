Kozhikode: A hospital attendant was arrested in Kozhikode Medical College Hospital in Kerala for molesting a female patient after her surgery, officials said on Monday. The accused has been identified as Sashindran (55), a native of Vadakara. As per officials, the alleged molestation took place on Saturday, March 18.

The woman alleged that the accused molested her while she was resting near the surgical ICU after she underwent a thyroid surgery at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The woman said while she was in a semi-conscious state due to the anaesthetics, the accused entered into the ward and molested her. She said that the accused was the only male attendant inside the ward at the time the incident took place.

The woman said in her complaint that while she was asleep, she felt somebody touching her inappropriately. After regaining consciousness, the woman informed the nurse at the hospital, but was told that there was “nothing to fear”. Later, based on the complaint lodged by the woman against the accused, the medical college police registered a case and arrested the accused.

According to the complaint, the action was taken after complaining to the doctor in the evening. The woman's relatives lodged a complaint with the police on the advice of the doctor. It is said that two complaints have been filed against the attendant earlier. Health Minister Veena George has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

The nature of those complaints was not immediately known. It was not established whether the complaints lodged against the accused were against sexual harassment or for different charges.