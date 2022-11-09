Kozhikode (Kerala): A Kozhikode youth could not overcome the psychological pain of losing hair and eventually died by suicide over his problem not getting solved even after taking medical treatment, sources said. The deceased was identified as Prasanth who took the extreme step on October 1 after months of depression he suffered following severe hair loss despite taking medicine for a long time.

In his suicide note, he blamed the doctor who treated him, his family members said in their complaint to the police. Prashanth has been undergoing treatment for hair fall since 2014. Despite taking the prescribed medicines, he lost all his hair. Prasanth blamed the medicines prescribed by his doctor for his increased hair fall.

Prashanth's family alleged that even though they had filed a complaint against the doctor with Atholi Police, no action has been taken yet. They said that they are not satisfied with the investigation. While Atholi Sub Inspector said that further investigation is underway. Whereas, Prasanth's doctor said that he suffered from a peculiar condition and the right treatment was administered.