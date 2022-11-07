Kolar (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, a man died by suicide after his wife gave birth to a girl child for the fourth time. The incident took place in Shettihalli village in Srinivasapur taluk of Karnataka's Kolar district on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Lokesh (38).

According to police sources, Lokesh, who was working as a driver in Shettihalli village, was married to Sirisha from Punganur in Andhra Pradesh eight years ago. Police said he was not happy after the birth of his third daughter. He remained upset over not having a male child. When his wife conceived for the fourth time, Lokesh was hopeful of having a son. However, he was once again dejected when his wife gave birth to a girl child.

Also read: Teenage girl's body found in sack in Raebareli; witchcraft suspected

"On November 4, Lokesh's wife gave birth to a girl child at a hospital in Mulbagal. He was deeply hurt by this and sent his mother to his brother's house. He was alone in the house when he took the extreme step," a police official said. On Saturday morning, Lokesh's mother came home and was shocked to find him hanging dead. Srinivaspur police visited the spot and conducted an investigation. A case has been registered in this regard.