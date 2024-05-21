Fact Check: Clipped Video Of Yogi's Remarks On Reservations For Muslims Shared With False Claims

New Delhi: Multiple social media users shared a video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in which he was heard making remarks on reservation for Muslims and saying “go to Pakistan and beg there, don’t burden India”. In its investigation, the PTI Fact Check Desk found that selected parts of CM Yogi’s speech at a public rally were combined and shared on social media with false claims.

A Facebook user shared on May 17 a video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi in which he was heard making remarks on reservation for Muslims and saying ‘go to Pakistan and beg there, don’t burden India.’

The caption of the post read, “Go to Pakistan and beg there, don't burden India; They say all the reservations should be given to Muslims,” said Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.”

Here is the link and archive link and below is a screenshot of the same:

Screenshot of a social media post making a claim on UP CM Yogi's remarks on Muslim reservation. (ETV Bharat)

The Desk first watched the viral video and noticed a discrepancy in the visuals.

We then ran the video through InVid Tool Search and found several keyframes. On running one of the keyframes through Google Lens, the Desk found several posts carrying the same video with similar claims.

Three such posts can be viewed here, here and here, and their archived versions can be seen here, here and here respectively.

Screenshots of the accounts amplifying similar claims on Yogi Adityanath's remarks. (ETV Bharat)

The video was shared on X as well. Three such X posts can be viewed here, here and here and archive versions can be found here, here and here respectively.

While further scanning the Desk came across a Youtube video uploaded by the official channel of ABP Ganga on May 15.

The description of the video read, “CM Yogi Mahoba Rally: महोबा में सीएम योगी ने एकदम बदल दिया पूरा माहौल | ABP GANGA”

An English translation of the video read, “CM Yogi Mahoba Rally: CM Yogi completely changed the entire atmosphere in Mahoba. ABP GANGA”

Here is the link to the video and below is a screenshot of the same.

Screenshot of a video uploaded to the Youtube. (PTI)

The Desk found that it was the complete version of the CM's speech, whose clip was shared on social media.

Below is a combination image, comparing visuals of the two videos:

A combination image, comparing visuals of the two videos. (ETV Bharat)

While watching the original video the Desk noticed that the viral video was made by combining two different clips, taken from timestamps 11:55 minutes and 18:54 minutes.

At the timestamp of 11:28 minutes, Adityanath can be heard saying: “Modi ji has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty, enabling them to lead a prosperous life. In the past 10 years, more people have been lifted out of poverty in our country than the entire population of Pakistan. You must be seeing the daily protests in Pakistan. People are fighting over a kilogram of flour. This kind of grabbing and snatching is happening in Pakistan. Tell those who are singing praises of Pakistan, if you love Pakistan so much, why are you becoming a burden on India? Go to Pakistan and beg there with a bowl.”

Further at the timestamp of 18:55 minutes, CM Yogi hits out at Congress and Samajwadi Party, saying: “Muslims should be given all the reservations. Where will our people from the backward class go?”

These two separate remarks were combined to make it look like Adityanath made a communal remark.

During our investigation, we also came across a report by ABP Live, published on May 15.

The title of the report read, “'Go, Beg In Pakistan If...': Yogi Adityanath's Jibe At Opposition”

Here is the link to the report and below is the screenshot of the same.

Screenshot of the report “'Go, Beg In Pakistan If...': Yogi Adityanath's Jibe At Opposition” (PTI)

“Uttar Pradesh Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc on Wednesday over their "love for Pakistan" and said that "those who are singing for Pakistan, ask them if they love Pakistan this much then why they are a burden on this country, go there and beg,” read a portion of the report.

Subsequently, the Desk concluded that clipped sections of CM Yogi’s speech were combined and shared on social media with false claims.

CM Yogi Adityanath made remarks on reservations for Muslims while using the words: ‘go to Pakistan and beg there, don’t burden India.’

Selected parts of CM Yogi’s speech were combined and taken out of context.

Several social media users shared a video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in which was heard making remarks on reservations for Muslims and saying ‘go to Pakistan and beg there, don’t burden India.’ In its investigation, the Desk found that selected parts of CM Yogi’s speech were combined and shared on social media with false claims.

