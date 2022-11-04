Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is engaged in a war of words with the State government over the appointment of Vice- Chancellors, has written a letter to President Draupadi Murmu alleging that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers do not inform him about their foreign trips.

Governor, in his letter to President, alleged that the "acts of the Chief Minister and Ministers were in violation of the existing rules". He has also handed over a copy of the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the intervention of the Central government over the issue. "The precedence of informing the Governor regarding foreign trips and on return to the state has been violated.

Also read: 'CM patronising smuggling activities': Kerala Guv rejects allegations around VC appointments

The administration set up in absence of the Chief Minister was also not informed to the Governor," the Governor alleged in the letter. Khan alleged that the Chief Minister failed to inform him of who would be in charge in his absence during the foreign trip and also did not inform him about the 10-day foreign trip.

CM Pinaryai Vijayan and other ministers were on a foreign trip for 10 days from October 4 to 14. Governor Khan, while interacting with the media in Delhi levelled allegations against the government. Khan on Thursday rejected Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation that he was politically interfering in the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. The Governor offered to resign if even one example of his interference in appointment to the varsity VCs could be shown. Khan alleged that the Chief Minister's Office was "patronising smuggling activities" in the state.