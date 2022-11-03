Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan refutes interference allegations in VC appointments
Published on: 29 minutes ago
New Delhi: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan rejects CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation of political interference by him in VC appointments. He openly challenges CM Vijayan to show one example of political interference by him. Offers to resign if one example is shown. (PTI)
