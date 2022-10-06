Kerala: The Indian Navy along with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained an Iranian boat with Rs 200 crore worth of heroin onboard near Kochi. The navy has taken two persons into custody, belonging to Iran and Pakistan.

According to Naval sources, they intercepted a suspicious-looking boat at sea and found both men onboard were not having any valid travel documents. The navy seized the boat and inspected it. They found heroin worth Rs. 200 crores on the boat. The navy then took the boat to Kochi and handed over the accused to the NCB. The NCB has registered a case and is now interrogating the accused.

