Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the cacophony around 'Love Jihad', Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University for Art and Culture and noted dancer Mallika Sarabhai on Saturday defended inter-faith marriages saying she would not have been born had there been a ban on such marriages.

“If Love Jihad existed years ago, I would not have been born. My parents and grandparents were married from different religious sects. At that time, no one would call it 'Love Jihad'. Therefore, they became united', said Mallika Sarabhai. She was speaking at the conference of the Democratic Women's Association in Thiruvananthapuram.

“But today's situation is not like that. A group will come protesting in the name of 'Love Jihad'. This is what happening in present-day India,” she added. ''This is the time when parents advise their children whom to marry and not. Social reforms should come from the families. We should create awareness among boys and girls in our families to prevent violence against women'', said Mallika.

She also said that women have been “victims of male-dominated capitalism for 2,000 years”. Pertinently, Sarabhai was appointed as the Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University for Art and Culture amid a tussle between Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the LDF government. State Cultural Affairs Minister VN Vasavan's office had then said that the LDF government believes that the appointment of Sarabhai as Chancellor would be “highly beneficial for the institution”. Born as the daughter of renowned dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai and space scientist Vikram Sarabhai, Mallika Sarabhai is a world renowned Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi performer, an official statement said.