Kochi (Kerala): An employee of Air India Express was caught by the customs department officials while illegally transporting one-and-a-half kilograms of gold. When he wrapped the gold around his hands and tried to smuggle it, the authorities caught him red-handed. The incident took place at the Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Wednesday.

An Air India Express flight reached Kochi Airport from Bahrain via Kozhikode. The Customs Preventive Commissionerate received secret information that a person identified as Shafi, who was working in the cabin department of that plane, was trying to smuggle gold. The customs officials then put surveillance on him. After the plane landed at the airport, this smuggling affair came to light when Shafi was caught hurrying from the green channel.

Also read: DRI seizes over 100 kg gold worth Rs 51 cr; 7 Sudanese among 10 held

Shafi wrapped 1,487 grams of gold around his hands. The customs department officials said he covered the sleeves so it could not be seen. It has been revealed that the value of that gold will be around Rs 75 lakhs. Air India Express has released a statement on this incident.

The employee was immediately suspended. "Our organisation will never tolerate such behaviour. Strict action will be taken against the person after the investigation report. "We will not hesitate to remove him from his duties if necessary," Air India Express said in the statement. Currently, the customs department officials are investigating the incident.

It may be recalled that many incidents of people from abroad especially Dubai bringing gold more than the prescribed limit. Despite knowing that extra gold was not allowed still they choose different ways to avoid the checking of the customs department officials, but most of the time they will be caught.