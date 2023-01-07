Bengaluru: Two women were killed in an alleged hit-and-run road accident in Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Thursday, police said. A police official identified the deceased women as Fazila and Taseena. As per a police official, the horrific road accident took place in front of the RTO office in KR Puram at around 9:20 pm on Thursday night.

Fazila and Taseena besides two children were traveling in an autorickshaw driven by one Khalid when a speeding car rammed into them, a police official said. In the mishap, the two women died on the spot, the official said. He said that the two children and the auto driver suffered critical injuries in the accident.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital. An official said that the driver of the black coloured car which hit the auto fled from the spot. KR Puram traffic police visited the spot and conducted an investigation, registered a case and started searching for the missing car driver.

It is pertinent to mention here that the accident came on a day when six people died after a vehicle hits a tree in another accident at Chichhanur of Ramadurga taluku of Belagavi district of Karnataka, on Thursday. The accident happened while they were going to Savadatti for darshan of Goddess Yallamma Devi. The deceased were identified as residents of Hulakunda village of Ramadurga Taluk - Hanamavva Megadi (25), Deepa (31), Savita (12), Supreeta (11), Maruti (43), Indravva (24).