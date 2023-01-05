Belagavi (Karnataka): Six people died after a vehicle hits a tree at Chichhanur of Ramadurga taluku of Belagavi district, Karnataka, on Thursday. The accident happened while they were going to Savadatti for darshan of Goddess Yallammma Devi.

The deceased were identified as residents of Hulakunda village of Ramadurga Taluk - Hanamavva Megadi (25), Deepa (31), Savita (12), Supreeta (11), Maruti (43), Indravva (24). Several others were injured in the accident and were shifted to Gokak and other hospitals. The accident took place in Katakola police station limits.

More details awaited.