Mandya (Karnataka): In a shocking incident, severed bodies of two women were found in as many water bodies as Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday. In the first incident, the police recovered a gunny bag stuffed with the severed lower part of a woman's body in the Baby Lake canal between Baby Lake and K. Bettanahalli in Pandavapura town and Arakere police station limits.

The woman was aged between 30 and 35 years. Another severed body has been found at the CDS Canal near Arakere village. The miscreants had cut the upper part and stuffed the lower part in a gunny bag and threw it in the water. In both cases, the legs of the mutilated bodies were tied.

Police suspect that the women were murdered in some other place; their bodies were dismembered and dumped into canals to destroy evidence. A hunt has been launched for the upper part of the bodies. The Superintendent of Police and other senior officers from the police department have rushed to the spot. Special teams have been formed to investigate the case. (IANS)