Chhindwara(Madhya Pradesh): A woman's dead body was found naked with her private parts brutally assaulted with a wooden stick lying in loafing shed on Friday. The deceased son registered an FIR with Umreth police and they have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating the matter.

According to the deceased son's statement, the deceased woman was found naked in Bijori Gumai village of Umreth police station area with her private parts brutally assaulted with a wooden stick. She was unwell for two-three days and was under treatment. On Wednesday afternoon, she slept after having lunch. The relatives found her lying naked in the loafing shed in a gory condition in the evening.

When the police arrived they found the deceased husband in an intoxicated state and they suspect that under the influence of alcohol he might have meted inhuman treatment to her. After the post-mortem, the body has been handed over to the relatives.

The post-mortem report of the woman reveals that a wooden stick was inserted into her private parts of the woman, said SDOP Anil Shukla and added, "the body of woman Sarita Merscole's was found in the house, post-mortem of the woman has been done. Police are investigating the case.