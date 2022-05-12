Gurdaspur(Punjab): A jilted lover murdered his 20-year-old girlfriend who refused to marry him due to his criminal background in Punjab's Sainpur village on Wednesday.

According to the source, a young man who was earlier arrested in a case under section 307 recently came out on bail. His girlfriend refused to marry him since he has a criminal background. Unable to accept the refusal, he and his friend entered the girl's house and strangulated her to death, and escaped.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the deceased sister Rajni Bala, said that her brother-in-law Rahul had an affair with her sister Pooja, but he had a criminal background due to which she refused to get married to him. Rajni Bala also demanded the police administration take stern action against the accused.

SHO Kapil Kaushal of Dinanagar police station said that he had received information that a girl had been killed in Sainpur village. "The statements of the sister of the deceased girl have been recorded in this case. The body was sent for postmortem and further investigation is being carried out and the culprits are absconding and would be arrested soon."