Bengaluru: Two persons including a security guard were allegedly murdered by robbers late on Saturday night in Bengaluru. Police said that the incident took place at the residence of a contractor Gopal Reddy.

They further revealed that on Saturday there was no one in the house apart from a domestic worker identified as Kariappa and a security guard identified as Dil Bahadur as Reddy along with his family had gone to Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh to attend a relative's wedding.

Police sources said that the robbers broke into the house late at night and killed both Kariappa and Dil Bahadur before fleeing with Rs 5 lakh cash and 100 grams of gold jewellery from the house.

" A case has been registered at the Koramangala police station under relevant sections of the IPC and search for the accused is underway," said DCP CK Baba of the South East Division.