Mysore: A father-son duo assaulted three youths in Karnataka's Mysore on Monday night. The incident took place in the Taralabalu circle of the TK Colony of the city. According to police, Vasu and his son Darshan were driving in an expensive car at Taralabalu circle of the TK Colony of the city without putting an indicator.

According to the police, Rahul and his friends Prajwal and Anand were coming in a car from another side. The young man, who came in another car showed his hand and told Darshan to put the indicator and go. The duo, enraged by the words of the youth stopped the car and brutally bashed up him and his two friends. Rahul was severely injured and he is undergoing treatment at a hospital, along with Prajwal and Anand, police said.

A case has been registered in Saraswatipuram police station in this regard and the accused Darshan has been taken into custody and an investigation has been carried out. The parents of the injured youths have demanded that a case be registered against the father also.