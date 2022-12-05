Gangapur (Aurangabad): In a horrific incident here, an old woman was beaten up and stripped naked by three men claiming their daughter was abducted by the woman's grandson. The men also allegedly shot a video of the crime and posted it on social media. The Gangapur police registered a case against the three accused on the victim's complaint on Sunday midnight.

As informed by the probing officials, the old woman lives with her grandson at the Pardhi Vasti in Aurangabad's Gangapur district. Vivek alias Chavalya Pimple from the Ozar village and two of his accomplices reached the victim's house on Sunday, alleging that her grandson had abducted his daughter.

The old woman, unaware of what the men were talking about, started reasoning with them. They then asked her to go with them so the matter can be resolved and took her to Ozar, the village of the accused. The woman has alleged that they started beating her in a hut in the village, asking her for the whereabouts of her grandson.

"I was beaten badly by the three men in a hut at the Pardhi Vasti in Ozar village. I kept telling them I knew nothing about where my grandson or their daughter was but they had no mercy on me. They also took off all my clothes after beating me up and took my pictures and videos on their mobile phone," the wailing woman told a group of reporters outside the police station.

The recorded video had purportedly gone viral on social media as well. The Gangapur police are investigating the incident though no arrests have been made so far in the case.