Belagavi (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he was dedicated to the development of the state and its people. Speaking at a function, Bommai said it was "the government's duty to protect and develop" Kannada language and the surrounding culture, Bommai said the government was planning to develop a total 1,800-gram panchayats in districts bordering the neighbouring states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Telangana.

"Those who are beyond the borders are our own. The state government of Maharashtra has neglected the Kannda schools there. It will not be possible to create infrastructure there. Rs 100 crore will be spent this year through the Kannada Development Authority for the upgradation of these institutions, he noted.

During the event, the CM further revealed that the decision to construct a Kannada Bhavan in Goa at the cost of Rs 10 crore had been finalized. Similarly, the administration would also provide the same amount for Kannada Bhavans in Maharashtra's Solapur and Kasaragod in Kerala, he said.

Rs 2,000 crores would be released for the Maharashtra Government Irrigation Scheme to aid the people in Jat taluk in the Sangli district of southern Maharashtra.

"The Kannada people of Jatta Taluk have been suffering without water for many years. There is a problem with drinking water in that part. The Maharashtra government says they will do a drinking water project. It is crucial to provide water to people in that region" he said.

When asked about the upcoming visit of Maharashtra ministers Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, the CM said it was not a welcome move.