Bagalkote (Karnataka): The Bagalkote missing lovers case has ended with a tragic twist as the girl's family is found to have to honour killing of the duo in Karnataka, police said. In the investigation, it was revealed that the parents and relatives hatched a plan and eliminated the minor girl and her lover. This incident came to the light in Bevinamatti village of Bagalakote district late on Tuesday, sources said. Three accused were arrested.

The incident took place in ​​Bagalkote rural police station limits where a minor girl and her lover Vishwanath Nelagi (22) became victims of honour killing. The double murder is said to have taken place between 3 am and 4 am on October 1. Vishwanath Nelagi is from Gadag district. The girl was killed by tying her neck with a churidar veil. Her lover was murdered by hitting his private parts and chest with a stone. The accused took the lovers in two four wheelers out on the pretext of uniting them.

Three accused, all of them young, have been arrested and they were identified as girl's brother Ravi Hullannanavara (19) and her cousins - Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18). The dead bodies were thrown into the Krishna river from the Alamatti road bridge. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification, police said.

Failing to locate whereabouts of his son, the boy's father filed a missing complaint in Nargund police station on October 3. To mislead the police, the girl's father also lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11. On October 15, the Bagalkote rural police took the girl's elder brother into custody and interrogated him. This time the secret of the murder has come to light. So far the bodies of both have not been found. Police continue to investigate.

"When family came to know that the two were in love, the girl's side had warned both of them many times. After being away for a few days, lovers were close again through phone. The girl insisted that she would marry only him if she got married. Three accused who took the lovers and killed them are arrested and the vehicle used for the murder has been seized,' District Superintendent of Police Jayaprakash said. A similar case also came to light in the area of Tikota Police Station in neighboring Vijayapur district four to five days ago.