Davanagere/ Haveri: Friends of Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who was killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv due to Russian shelling, said he made them evacuate on time and helped them with their studies.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after coming from Ukraine, Vinay, from Karnataka's Davanagere, said that "Naveen is the one who made me board a taxi in Kharkiv and sent me to India. He said 'bye and take care".

"I and Naveen used to stay in the same room at a hostel. We along with three other boys were together all the time. We were like brothers. His lifestyle was different. He was a very disciplined student. After college, he was sitting in the library without going to the hostel," he said.

"When the war started, we planned of fleeing there. He said that he would come back the next day. But fate changed everything," Vinay said.

Shivani, another friend of Naveen from Haveri district, also remembered the former's help.

"Naveen had been to Ukraine for a month before me. He used to help me with my studies. He was a very good student. He used to spend time in the library after college. Even now we can't believe that he is no more. He is still alive with us. I appeal to Center and the state government to evacuate the rest of the students", she said.