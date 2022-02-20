Bengaluru: Former CM BS Yediyurappa has joined the long list of politician-turned-actors. He is entering Kananda filmdom by acting as the Chief Minister in his debut film. Titled 'Tanuja,' the film is based on a real-life incident and is being directed by Harish MD Halli.

When Yediyurappa was the CM, a student, Tanuja expressed her helplessness and her wish to write the NEET exam. She couldn't write the exam because she had tested positive for COVID-19. Journalists Vishweshwara Bhat and Pradeep Eshwar helped her in writing the exam and she cleared the exam, attracting the attention of the whole country.

The movie is inspired by this story and it is being produced under the 'Beyond visions cinemas' banner.