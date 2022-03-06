Shivamogga: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa on Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Harsha, the Bajrang Dal activist who was killed in Shivamogga on February 20.

On March 3, the Karnataka government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the Bajrang Dal activist's family. On Sunday, BS Yeddyurappa visited the family to hand over the cheque, consoled Harsha's parents and expressed solidarity with them. The former CM was accompanied by Minister KS Eshwarappa, MP BY Raghavendra, Mayor Suneet Annappa, DC Selvamani and SP Lakshmi prasad.

Harsha was chased by unknown car-borne assailants, who then stabbed him to death on February 20 according to preliminary investigation reports. This led to communal tension in Shivamogga, prompting authorities to clamp curfew for seven days in the district. Ten men have been arrested as suspects in the murder. The district started returning to normalcy on February 28.