Bellary, Karnataka: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reacted to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement of comparing him to a 'puppy'. Bommai said that it showed the culture and mindset of the Congress leader. Speaking to the media, CM said, "Such statements reflect the personality of the Congress leader. He will get a befitting reply from the people of the state in the upcoming assembly elections." Slamming Siddaramaiah, Bommai said," Dog is a faithful animal and just like a dog, my loyalties lie with the people of the state. I am doing my job faithfully that is why the people of the state stand with our government. I am not dividing people. Our government has made people happy." Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP government and said, “Bommai came to power through ‘Operation Lotus’ in Karnataka. If you have courage, then get Rs 5,495 crore from the Centre, which was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission."

Reacting to these comments, Bommai said, "Our government is not dividing the people of the state as Congress did. We have given happiness, unlike Congress which gave misfortune. The people will give a befitting reply to the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly elections."

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Kamadhenu' (wish-fulfilling cow), Bommai said," Narendra Modi gave 6,000 km of highway to Karnataka, which is a record in the post-independence period. He has approved the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway project, Mangaluru-Karwar ports and Kalasa-Bandura project."

The Chief Minister said, "The Upper Krishna project would be declared as a national project and grants would be released. The Smart City project has been sanctioned for all major cities. All the important projects have been granted by PM Modi, which was not the case during the UPA regime." Several other BJP leaders have also slammed Siddaramaiah for his controversial remarks.