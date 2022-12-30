Belagavi (Karnataka): The Centre has approved a detailed project report of the Kalasa-Banduri canal construction. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the same in the Assembly stating that the union government has approved Karnataka’s detailed project report (DPR) on the Kalasa-Banduri (Mahadayi) project on Thursday.

The CM said that the project would meet the long-pending demand of the north Karnataka region to solve its water crisis. Bommai thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is a gift the Centre has given to Karnataka during the legislature session happening in Belagavi. Now that the DPR has been approved, we will call for tenders and start the work. We will lay the foundation stone for the project," the Chief Minister said in the State Assembly.

Bommai further said, "the Central government has accepted the DPR of the Kalasa-Banduri canal. On behalf of the people of Karnataka and this House, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister extended his gratitude to the Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Karnataka Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol too. According to Bommai, 1.72 tmc of water would be diverted from the Kalasa stream and 2.18 tmc from the Banduri stream. The two streams are tributaries of the Mahadayi river.

State Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, PWD Minister C C Patil, and Karjol expressed joy over the approval of the DPR. The project, once completed, would end the water crisis in large parts of north Karnataka, especially Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Gadag, and Bagalkote, said sources in the irrigation department.