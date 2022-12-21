Belagavi (Karnataka): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that BJP MLAs KS Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi are right in their thinking that they should be taken back into the Cabinet since they have been cleared of the charges. The Chief Minister pointed out that their issue had been discussed during his recent visit to Delhi and the party leadership is also positive about their induction but certain things cannot be told in public.

The two MLAs have been saying they got "clean chit" by police so they should be made ministers again. When asked about this, CM Basavaraj Bommai said he is in touch with them. He also made it clear to media in Suvarna Vidhana Soudha (also known as state assembly) that non-participation of both Jarkiholi and Eshwarappa in the House proceedings is not boycott. They are right in their thinking that they must return to the Council of Ministers once they were cleared of all the charges.

It would be pertinent to mention here that Eshwarappa, BJP's Shivamogga MLA and Jarkiholi (Gokak) have been conspicuous by their absence in the Assembly session that commenced on Monday in Belagavi in north Karnataka. Eshwarappa had said he would not attend the Assembly session until he is made a Minister.

Meanwhile, Eshwarappa said Bommai has assured them Cabinet berth soon. Meanwhile Eshwarappa, a former deputy CM and ex-state party President, said Bommai has assured them of cabinet berths soon. He had resigned as Minister earlier this year after a contractor allegedly committed suicide accusing him of demanding 40 percent commission in a public work contract in 2020.

Reacting to KPCC President DK Shivakumar's statement on CBI raid, CM said said that the matter is pending before the Central Bureau of Investigation and they will take necessary action. Shivakumar is aware of this, he added.

On the introduction of a private bill regarding the ban on halal products, the CM said that the government has nothing to do with the halal issue. He said that the world has moved forward from this and India has also moved forward from this.