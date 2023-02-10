Gulmarg (J&K): Union Minister for Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday inaugurated the 3rd edition of the 'Khelo India Winter Games' at the famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta were also present on the occasion.

More than 1,500 athletes from across the country are participating in 11 different sports events in the five-day 'Khelo India'. After inaugurating the event, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that the participating players have the potential to represent the country in the Olympics. “Arif Muhammad Khan, who held our head high during the last Winter Olympics, is also from here (Jammu and Kashmir).

It is a matter of pride for all of us that what others could not do, Jammu and Kashmir did it," Thakur said. He further said, "When a player wins a medal, the whole country is united. PV Sindhu, Neeraj Chopra, and Meerabai Chanu have made the country proud. This is the image of the new India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Sports Centres should be constructed across the country and Winter Sports Centre in Gulmarg," he said.

Over the growing sports trend in Kashmir, the Union Minister said, "Today, football, wushu and other sports are being played, not stone pelting. This is a picture of a changing Kashmir." He further said that the Union government is also promoting traditional sports. LG Manoj Sinha while speaking on the occasion, said that the sports budget of Jammu and Kashmir is “less than that of only two states of India”.

“The administration is taking every step to promote sports in the region. I want the players to be posted on gazetted officer jobs as well," he said. "There is no winning in sports, only learning. I want the player, who lives here to become an ambassador of Jammu and Kashmir." On these snow-capped hills, give your best. Khelo India is already working to unite the country ahead of the G20," he said. LG Sinha and Union Minister Thakur launched 40 Khelo India Centres for Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion. More than 15,000 players will receive training in these centres.