Bihar: Kumar Ashish Is New Saran SP; Gaurav Mangala Shunted out after Violence in Saran

Chapra (Bihar): The Bihar government has shunted out Saran Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Gaurav Mangala and appointed IPS officer Kumar Ashish in his place following the violence in Saran.

Kumar Ashish was currently posted as Railway SP Muzaffarpur. Gaurav Mangala has been transferred till further orders and has been directed to contribute to Bihar Police Headquarters, Patna while waiting for a posting.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) submitted its investigation report to the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with post-poll violence in the Saran Lok Sabha constituency and this was confirmed by Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer HR Srinivasan. The DIG and an officer of the rank of Police Commissioner had conducted the investigation.

Kumar Ashish is a 2012 batch IPS officer. He has served as SP in Madhepura, Kishanganj, Nalanda and Motihari. He is a resident of the Jamui district. He is considered to be a hard-working and honest IPS officer.

Sources said that he will assume the charge soon. On May 20, BJP workers opposed RJD candidate Rohini Acharya at booths 318 and 319 located at Bhikhari Thakur Chowk in Chapra. On May 21, during a clash between the two parties, one youth died due to a bullet injury, while two people were injured. The Bihar Police have arrested two persons so far in this case.

The Bihar Police had registered a case under different IPC sections against 8 persons including Rohini Acharya and Bhola Yadav, following a complaint by a BJP worker. Internet service was suspended in the Saran district till May 25.