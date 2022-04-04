Srinagar (J&K): Kashmir recorded 1.80 lakh tourist arrivals in March and this gave Jammu and Kashmir administration something to cheer about. However, Kashmir also witnessed 24 killings, including seven civilians, in the same month.

"According to the data shared by the tourism department, 179970 tourists visited Kashmir in March, which is a record in the past 10 years. This is a very good sign for the revival of tourism and related industries in Kashmir. But this did not go well with the enemy country," a senior police official said.

The official further said, "In March alone, 24 people have died in various militancy-related activities. Seven among the killed are civilians while four are security forces personnel. The message is clear, they don't want normalcy in Kashmir."

Speaking about the last 24 hours, the official said, "Six people, including a security personnel, were injured and one CRPF jawan was killed in four different militancy-related incidents in Pulwama and Srinagar."

"Yesterday, a driver and conductor were shot at and injured in the Litter tehsil of Pulwama and today two labourers were shot and injured in the Lajurah area of the same district. Attacks didn't stop there," the official said, adding, "In Srinagar, two CRPF personnel were injured today evening after being fired upon by militants. One jawan has succumbed to injuries while the other is critical."

Also read: CRPF jawan shot dead, two non locals injured in twin attacks in Kashmir

"Just now, in a separate incident, militants today evening shot at and injured a civilian at Chotigam area of Shopian district. He has been shifted to the hospital and the condition is stated to be stable."

According to the official, the cases have been registered under relevant sections in all the incidents and the investigation is ongoing.

While asserting that all the active militants will be neutralised, he said, "A total of 172 militants are active in Jammu and Kashmir. 93 are locals and the remaining 79 are foreigners. We are using modern technical methods and as such they (militants) will be tracked and neutralised."

"Holy month of Ramadan is going smoothly and tourists are also coming. This has frustrated them and that is coming out. Security forces will give them back in the same coin," the official added.