Pulwama: A CRPF trooper was shot dead and another injured after two unidentified militants opened fire on them in the Maisuma area of Srinagar on Monday. The two personnel were taken to a nearby hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries. The security forces cordoned off the area and began searching for the attackers.

"Two unidentified militants fired upon CRPF personnel at Maisuma area of Srinagar city. During the attack, two CRPF personnel were injured and were shifted to hospital for treatment," a senior police official said.

He further said, "one of the CRPF personnel who was critically injured has succumbed, while another one is stable. The slain CRPF trooper had been identified as Constable Vishal Kumar while the injured is ASI Niranjan Singh."

Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen also shot and wounded a father-son non-local labourer duo in the Lajora area of the Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Monday. Consequently, locals rushed them to Pulwama District Hospital for treatment. The injured have been identified as Patleshwar Kumar and his father Joko Chaudhry, residents of Bihar.

The son has an injury in his right arm and the father has injuries in his right arm and right leg. Police and the army have cordoned off the area to catch the attackers. Earlier, on Sunday evening, a non-local driver and conductor were shot and injured in the Naupora Litter area of ​​the Pulwama district.

