Srinagar( J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday raided multiple locations in Kashmir in a militancy related funding case, sources said. Official sources said that the raids were conducted by the SIA's Kashmir wing at multiple places in Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag and Bandipora districts early today morning.

The raids are being conducted by the SIA in alleged terror funding case. This is a developing story and more details are awaited.