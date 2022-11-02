Srinagar (Kashmir): The State Investigation Agency (SIA), Jammu and Kashmir's anti terror agency, has registered 450 militancy-related cases in Jammu and Kashmir it the first year of its existence. Established on November 2, 2021, the SIA completed one year on Wednesday. In its first year, the anti terror agency booked 450 cases and solved 292 of them legally.

J&K's Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, while addressing the officers, said that the SIA has become an active agency in a year through which militancy has been controlled to a great extent. After the establishment of the SIA, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, many cases were filed against people associated with militancy and its alleged supporters. Many of them were arrested.

According to a Home Department notification, the SIA will be a nodal agency of various police agencies headed by the Additional Director General of the CID Wing who will be called the Director of the agency. The SIA has been functioning in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at the national level.

Also Read: Militancy in Kashmir declining, says DGP

Just like the NIA, which was set up to expeditiously process cases related to militancy, the SIA is competent to register cases of militancy on its own. It is noteworthy that the officers and personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police will be appointed in the SIA and the administration will pay them with a 25% increase in salary. Kashmir militancy is very low now which is a record.