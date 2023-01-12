Rajouri(J&K): Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security has been beefed up in Rajouri district. Additional security measures are being taken as Shah's visit takes place in the aftermath of the recent civilian killings in Dangri village. HM Amit Shah is likely to arrive in Jammu on Friday January 13 to take stock of the security situation.

Heavy deployments have been made at sensitive places in view of the killings. Security forces have installed checkpoints across the district and launched intense frisking of people as a pre-emptive measure. Simultaneously, security forces are continuing a massive search operation in the district to nab the militants involved in the Dangri killings.

The security forces are continuously conducting joint search operations in the sensitive forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch. Along with this, the entry and exit routes of Rajouri have been sealed by security forces and checking of all incoming and outgoing vehicles is being done. Police have announced Rs 10 lakh reward for information about militants involved in the killings.

On January 1, unknown suspected militants barged into three houses and opened firing on the inmates killing three civilians on the spot. The next day, the toll rose to four. Besides, two minors were also killed in an IED blast in one of the attacked houses. Another injured civilian succumbed to injuries recently taking the toll to seven in the attacks.

Police on Friday detained 50 suspects in connection with the recent civilian killings in Dangri. Following the attack, the J&K administration has strengthened Village Defence Guards (VDGs) comprising local volunteers and the border grid to keep a tight vigil on possible infiltration attempts.