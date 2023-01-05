Jammu: Fifteen companies of CRPF comprising 1,500 personnel have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir's twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to secure minority areas in the region, officials said. The development comes in the aftermath of twin terror attacks in Rajouri's Dangri village on Sunday evening and Monday in which six people of a minority community including two children were killed and 11 others were injured.

The incidents, occurring barely 14 hours apart, triggered protests across the district. One company of CRPF has been deployed in the Dhangri village, officials said. Over 20 companies comprising 2,000 troops will be deployed in militancy-prone and minority areas to strengthen security in the twin border districts, they said.

They said 15 companies have reached the border districts while the remainder will be reach in the next few days. The CRPF personnel are being ferried from outside the union territory for their deployment in the region, they said. A senior CRPF officer told PTI the security deployment is underway.

"It is being directly supervised by IG CRPF and senior officers", he said. There is a huge cry from the minority community people over the security of their areas in border districts after the twin attacks. (PTI)