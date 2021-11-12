Kulgam (Jammu-Kashmir): One more Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was killed in an encounter in the Chawalgam area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, Kashmir police said.

"The operation was started on Thursday and concluded on Friday morning. One militant was killed on Thursday while the other this morning," a senior policeman said.

"It was a joint operation. The police, the army’s 9 RR and the CRPF cordoned off the spot and offered the holed-up militants to them to surrender. The militants refused to surrender and instead fired at the forces. And, during the exchange of fire one militant was killed yesterday only," the official said, adding, "With the first light, the operation was resumed today and the second militant was killed."

The forces also recovered arms and ammunition from the encounter site.

The slain militants have been identified as district commanders of HM Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat.

"Shiraz was active since 2016 and was involved in recruiting innocent youth into terror ranks and several civilian killings. A big success for us," Inspector-General Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar said.

"01 more unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted.

Militant killed in Bemina identified

IGP Vijay Kumar also said that the militant, who was killed in a brief gunfight at Srinagar's Bemina area yesterday, has been identified.

"Militant killed in Srinagar gunfight has been identified as Aamir Riyaz of Khrew area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. He was affiliated with militant outfit Mujahideen Gazwatul Hind and was relative of one of the accused of Lethpora attack," Kumar said.

The militant was assigned to carry out a Fidayeen attack on the forces, he further added.

On Thursday, police said that acting on a specific lead about the presence of militants near a police post at Bemina, a brief shoot-out took place in which a militant was killed. One AK 47 rifle, along with ammunition, was also recovered from the killed militant