Srinagar: An unidentified militant has been killed on Thursday during a gunfight between security forces and militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said.

"One militant has been killed at Chawalgam area of Kulgam district. The gunfight is still underway," a senior police official said. The police officer also added that the slain militant will be identified after the operation.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles and Central Reserve Police Force launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) based on a tip-off.

