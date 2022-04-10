Srinagar: Journalist Asif Sultan, who was granted bail earlier this week after four years has been booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Bhalwal told ETV Bharat that Sultan has been booked under PSA and shifted to Kot Bhalwal jail in the Jammu. Sultan was earlier given bail by a special court under NIA Act in Srinagar after four years in prison.

He was later handed over to Police Station Batamaloo, in Srinagar, where he remained detained. Sultan was arrested by police on 27 August 2018 on accusations of “harnessing known militants”. The accusations were rejected by his family and lawyer. Sultan is the second journalist booked under PSA. Earlier this year, District Magistrate Srinagar Muhammad Ajaz slapped PSA on journalist Fahad Shah and he is in Kupwara jail.