Jammu: The city of temples will soon have Integrated Command and Control Centre, Intelligent Traffic Management System and web GIS based e-bill pay for Civic Services under Jammu Smart City Project.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Raghav Langer, who is also the chairman of Board of Directors JSCL on Friday, chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress and implementation of projects awarded to the Bharat Electronics Limited and JaKeGa by Jammu Smart City Limited. Pertinently, the Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) has signed a contract agreement with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for setting up the ICCC for Jammu city at a cost of Rs 53 crore. The ICCC will integrate all civic and essential services on a single platform to facilitate monitoring and addressing public issues in real time.

The ICCC project will help in establishing a collaborative framework where input from different functional departments of Jammu Municipal Corporation and other stakeholders such as JDA, Transport, Water, Fire, Police, e-governance, etc. can be assimilated and analysed on a single platform, resulting in aggregated city level information.

Further, this aggregated city level information can be converted to actionable intelligence, which would be propagated to relevant stakeholders and citizens. The command centre will be one place from where traffic, CCTV, water and other services would be integrated into a single command room.

