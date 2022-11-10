Srinagar (J&K): The State Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday carried out raids at several places in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday following the registration of an FIR in connection with the property seizure of the banned J&K Jamaat-e-Islami. As per an SIA spokesman, the raids were conducted at multiple locations, including the ex-Ameer (chief) of Jammat Dr Abdul Hamid Fayaz.

J&K: SIA raids premises of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in south Kashmir's Shopian

The officials from SIA, CRPF, police and other investing agencies jointly carried out the raids. The case has been registered in police station Batamaloo Srinagar by SIA under FIR No. 17/2019 U/s 10, 11, and 13 unlawful activities. It is worth mentioning that the JEI, a religious organisation, has been banned by the Home Ministry in 2019 and its top leaders are still behind the bars, including Dr Ab Hameed Fayaz (Ameer Jamaat).